Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Set to Return to Earth After 9-Month Space Mission

Sunita Williams, an astronaut of Indian descent who has been stranded in space for nearly nine months due to spacecraft issues, is finally scheduled to return home. NASA has announced that Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore will be landing on Earth early Wednesday at 3:27 AM Indian Standard Time.

The astronauts, along with two others, will splash down in waters off the Florida coast. According to NASA’s detailed schedule, the undocking process for the Crew Dragon spacecraft will begin at 8:15 AM IST today, followed by separation from the space station at 10:15 AM IST.

The spacecraft’s engine will ignite at 2:41 AM IST on Wednesday for re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere. The actual landing in ocean waters is expected at 3:27 AM IST. Support teams will then recover the Crew Dragon and extract the astronauts.

After landing, the astronauts will be transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. There, they will undergo medical examinations to assess their physical condition after the extended space mission. Medical experts will help them readjust to Earth’s gravity after their prolonged stay in zero gravity.

NASA will broadcast the entire return journey live, allowing viewers to witness this significant moment after what has been an unexpectedly long mission for Williams and Wilmore.