Interesting title for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is quite busy completing the shoot of his upcoming movie Mass Jathara, a mass entertainer directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is slated for August 27th release. Ravi Teja has signed his next film and sensible director Kishore Tirumala and the film will have its official launch in June and the regular shoot will follow. The film is said to be an entertainer with Ravi Teja’s performance as the major USP. Anarkali is the title considered for the film and this is a different title for a Ravi Teja’s film.

The titles of Ravi Teja’s films are catchy and they get massy words. But for the first time in the recent times, the makers of his upcoming movie are considering a soft title ‘Anarkali’. This is a working title for now. Ketika Sharma is the leading lady and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. The target of the team is to release this entertainer during Sankranthi 2026.