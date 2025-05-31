x
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Movie News

Interesting title for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Published on May 31, 2025 by swathy

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is quite busy completing the shoot of his upcoming movie Mass Jathara, a mass entertainer directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. The film is slated for August 27th release. Ravi Teja has signed his next film and sensible director Kishore Tirumala and the film will have its official launch in June and the regular shoot will follow. The film is said to be an entertainer with Ravi Teja’s performance as the major USP. Anarkali is the title considered for the film and this is a different title for a Ravi Teja’s film.

The titles of Ravi Teja’s films are catchy and they get massy words. But for the first time in the recent times, the makers of his upcoming movie are considering a soft title ‘Anarkali’. This is a working title for now. Ketika Sharma is the leading lady and Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. The target of the team is to release this entertainer during Sankranthi 2026.

