Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Home > Movie News

Manchu Brothers heading for Legal War?

Published on May 31, 2025 by swathy

Manchu Brothers heading for Legal War?

Everyone is well aware about the rift between the Manchu brothers: Vishnu and Manoj. When things are getting calm every time, they come out with a new issue or controversy. Manchu Manoj is back to mainstream cinema with Bhairavam and the film released yesterday. Vishnu last night in Chennai made sensational statements about the missing hard disk of Kannappa. He said that the close aides of Manoj have taken the hard disk. This created a new rift between them. A case has been registered already in Hyderabad about the missing hard disk which had key sequences from Vishnu’s upcoming film Kannappa.

The case is being investigated currently and Manoj is calm about the issue. While Vishnu made direct allegations against his brother Manoj, this issue is slowly taking a legal turn. Vishnu has to recover the hard disk at any cost as 90 minute footage from the film is in the hard disk. Vishnu is in plans to mount pressure on Manoj in all the available ways to recover the hard disk. This was stolen months ago as per the update but it came to the notice of Vishnu recently after his team approached the VFX team in Mumbai. A new battle is currently going on between the Manchu brothers. Their father Mohan Babu is tight-lipped currently. Kannappa is slated for June 27th release and Vishnu is promoting the film currently.

