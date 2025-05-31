Naga Chaitanya goes for another stunning makeover

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya breathed life into his career with his last outing ‘Thandel’ which gave him career best box office numbers and ended his flop streak. To delve into the rugged avatar, Chaitu dedicated ample time and put in tremendous efforts which ultimately gave fruitful results and revived his market.

Now, Chaitu is set to spring a surprise with another stunning makeover in his upcoming mythical thriller which is tentatively titled NC24. He plays an adventurer who is on a mission to unearth a missing bounty and the journey is filled with thrills and shocks. As an adventurer, Chaitu needs to sport the tough man who is undeterred by challenges and risks. So, he is transforming himself into a muscular man for this one-of-its-kind role.

As Chaitu is a fitness freak, it won’t be a much challenge for him to shape his physique. But, he is sweating it out to go for a stunning makeover which will put him the desired look. He is taking intense training from his fitness coach and also following a strict diet regime to get into the shape.

The regular shooting of NC24 commenced recently in Hyderabad. Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu of Virupaksha fame, the film has Meenakshii Chaudary as the female lead. Sukumar Writings and SVCC are jointly bankrolling the film.