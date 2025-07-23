Its 50 for Suriya

Tamil actor Suriya has established a strong market and fanbase in Telugu. But his recent films failed to impress the audience. The actor is turning 50 today and he celebrated his birthday along with his family last night. Suriya is one of the highest paid South actors and one of the finest stars of Indian cinema. After years of waiting, the Tamil actor is doing a Telugu film and it is directed by Venky Atluri. The shoot of the film is currently going on and it is aimed for summer 2026 release. Suriya is being paid a whopping remuneration for the film.

Suriya has completed the shoot of Karuppu and the film is aimed for release during Diwali this year. RJ Balaji is the director of this mass entertainer. The actor has several new films lined up and he is also in plans to work with several filmmakers with whom he worked in the past. His fans are quite confident on his comeback and hope his 50th birthday becomes a memorable one for Suriya.