Jagan compares his regime with that of Naidu

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to see the qualitative difference between the present YSRCP government with the previous TDP government. He said that his government was steadfastly implementing welfare schemes as per its election manifesto while the TDP had betrayed every section of society and dumped its manifesto into the dustbin after coming to power.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday after formally launching the enhanced social pension that went up to Rs. 2750 from Rs. 2500 a month, the Chief Minister drew contrast between Chandrababu Naidu who backstabbed NTR and usurped power from him unceremoniously and a person who pretended to be an orphan who killed parents and sought remission in a court of law.

He said while he was feeling proud to implement his election manifesto and hike the social pension that benefits the downtrodden including the differently abled, widows, the aged, non-earning loners, AIDS-affected, bed-ridden people and even dialysis patients.

People should see the difference between his welfare governance that has been disbursing monthly pensions ranging from Rs 2750 to Rs 10,000 to different sections of people and the TDP rule that allowed Janma Bhoomi Committees to fix rates for disbursing welfare benefits.

He said while the number of pensioners went up to 64 lakhs in YSRCP government from 39 lakh in TDP rule, the monthly pension bill also saw a steep hike from Rs 400 crore during the TDP rule to Rs.1765 crore at present resulting in an annual pension expenditure of Rs 21,180 crore.

He said while the YSRCP government took the total number of rice ration cards to 145, 88,539 by adding 44543 new cards, Aarogyasri cards to 141 48249 by adding 144100 cards afresh and the house site Pattas to 30,29,171by distributing 14531more land sites by implementing various welfare schemes in utmost transparent manner. The TDP chief has been trying to regain his eroding credibility and clout by running false propaganda against the Government with the support of his friendly media.