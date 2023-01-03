RRR Trio to attend the Golden Globe Awards

RRR is a smashing hit across the nation and the film also impressed several international audience, critics and film lovers. The film is also nominated for several international awards and the jury will take the final call. As per the update, SS Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan will be attending the Golden Globe Awards 2023 on January 11th in Los Angeles. NTR is already holidaying in USA and Ram Charan, Rajamouli will join him soon. RRR is nominated in two categories: Best Foreign Film and Best Original Song. Rajamouli has been promoting RRR on several international platforms and he has been spending lavishly on RRR promotions.

Rajamouli is on a break and he is working on the script that will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. NTR is yet to commence the shoot of his next film. Koratala Siva will direct his next and the shoot commences next month. The film is announced for summer 2024 release. Ram Charan is half done with the shoot of Shankar’s action entertainer and the film too releases next year. He also announced that he would work with Uppena fame Buchi Babu soon.