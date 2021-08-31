Jagan returns to AP in Ambani’s flight!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has returned to Vijayawada on Tuesday (today) after five-day vacation trip with his wife Bharathi.

Jagan visited Shimla and Darjeeling along with Bharathi to celebrate their silver jubilee marriage anniversary.

However, the ‘special flight’ in which Jagan returned to Vijayawada on Tuesday has attracted all and led to a debate in political circles.

Two names “Jai Anmol”, and “Jai Anshul” were seen prominently written on the flight near the door.

When enquired about who is Anmol and Anshul, it was found that they are children of Reliance ADAG chief Anil Ambani.

However, it also raised doubts over whether Anil Ambani who became bankrupt still owns a special flight.

There were speculations that this flight was taken over by Anil Ambani’s elder brother Mukesh Ambani and Mukesh Ambani provided a special flight to Jagan.

Jagan and Mukesh Ambani are sharing friendly relations after Jagan became CM in May 2019.

Mukesh Ambani personally came to Jagan’s house in Tadepalli in March 2020 requesting him to nominate his friend Parimal Nathwani to Rajya Sabha on behalf of YSRCP.

Jagan readily agreed to Mukesh’s request and nominated Parimal to Rajya Sabha immediately.