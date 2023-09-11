Jagan started a culture of political revenge, says Dhulipala

Is the wrong committed by former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandababu Naidu, to take the State to number one position in the country in human resources development, asked senior TDP leader and former MLA, Dhulipala Narendra, on Monday.

Narendra told media persons here that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has started a culture of taking revenge on the leaders of rival parties. Did Chandrababu commit a blunder by launching Skill Development Centres to provide employment opportunities to the youth, he asked.

Is it the crime of Chandrababu Naidu to take the State to number one position in the country in human resource development, Narendra questioned. Observing that Chandrababu always strived for the welfare and the development of the people, Dhulipala Narendra said that it has become a habit to Jagan to foist false cases against those who are raising their voice on the faulty policies of the Government.

Pointing out that the late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy too filed some cases against Chandrababu which he later withdrew, the TP leader said that the Siemens was encouraged to ensure that the State should progress industrially. When 2.13 lakh youth were imparted training using the project, Jagan utilising the services of the same project gave training to 21,000 persons, he pointed out.

If there is a scam in this project, how the YSRCP Government has given training to 21,000 youth using the same project, he asked. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, introduced the Skill Development project in Gujarat in 2013, he said and asked whether it is not a fact that some senior officers had visited the centres run by the Siemens in Gujarat, he asked.

On November 5 and 6 of 2015, the IAS officers, Sunitha, Lakshminarayana, and Ganta Subba Rao were among the team which visited Gujarat, he said and added that they met a team of Siemens and DesignTech in that State. They also had a meeting with Additional Secretary (Industries), Arvind Agarwal, the Commissioner of Industries, Mamatha Varma and the Industries Joint Commissioner, Trivedi besides the Skill Development Secretary of Gujarat, he added.

The YSRCP leaders who are levelling baseless charges against Chandrababu should know the fact that Trivedi had said that ”The Funds of Government meant for implementation of phase-1, Phase -2 were transferred institution wise to DesignTech in one go advance.” Also is it not a fact that the team of officers from the State submitted a report that “Siemens is a reputed company working with DesignTech and the implementation of the project is satisfactory,” he pointed out.

The funds were released based on the report submitted by the officers after their visit to Gujarat, he said and asked as to why those who are claiming that funds were looted by escalating the estimates are not talking about the letter of Premachandra Reddy to the Central Tool Design Institute.

It was Premachandra Reddy who wrote a letter on the cost of the project while the Central Tool Design Institute has submitted its report on this, Narendra said asked where is the involvement of Chandrababu in this. He expressed surprise that if at all the project cost is revised why Premachandra Reddy has not been made responsible for this.