ACB court posts Naidu’s petitions on house arrest

The ACB court in Vijayawada heard the petitions on granting house arrest facility to TDP chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The advocates filed the petition seeking house arrest facility for Naidu.

The advocates told the court that there are several hardcore criminals in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and there is a threat to Naidu from them as he had been fighting against them as chief minister of the state. They wanted the court to grant him a house arrest facility.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told the court that there is full security in the jail and the police are on round the clock duty. There was no threat to anyone from the co-prisoners, he said. The area is also covered by the police and there was a huge compound wall to protect the inmates from outsiders as well.

The additional advocate general also told the court that Naidu is healthy and there are health check up provisions in the jail. The doctors attached to the jail are also available to check any patient, he told the court.

He opposed the house arrest facility stating that Naidu could influence the witnesses in the case if he is allowed to stay outside the jail. He also told the court that Naidu is under full security in the jail than at home.

The police would provide full security to Naidu and there was no threat to his life in the jail, the additional advocate general told the court.

With the arguments completed, the judge reserved her judgment and posted the case to Tuesday.