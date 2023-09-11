Scam is only an attempt to tarnish Naidu’s image, says Lokesh

Observing that TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, always thinks about the progress of the people, party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday felt that the Skill Development Corporation scam is brought onto the screen only to smear Chandrababu’s image with charges of corruption.

Making it clear that the Skill Development scam is totally false, Lokesh said that Chandrababu is never involved in any kind of corruption. “Corruption is not in his blood,” he remarked. Pointing out that Chandrababu is a national-level politician, Lokesh stated that 42 Skill Development centres were set up to impart training to 2.13 lakh youth.

It is Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who prevented the arrest of his party MP, Avinash Reddy, in the murder case of his own paternal uncle, when the police came to Kurnool, Lokesh pointed out. For Jagan, power means taking revenge on Opposition parties leaders, he remarked.

It is Ajay Kallam Reddy, a retired IAS officer now advisor in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), who granted permission for the project and why his name is missing from the FIR, Lokesh asked. Also, not even a single charge-sheet has been filed in the past two years in this case, he pointed out.

Demanding the ruling party leaders to prove as to how Chandrababu got this money, Lokesh stated that there is no proof whatsoever that Chandrababu has accepted money from anyone. Since there is no mistake committed these persons could not prove it, he noted.

Jagan’s sole aim is to file false cases against the leaders of Opposition parties, Lokesh said and felt that those who are now making baseless allegations should have to pay the price oneday. Making it clear that he will continue his fight, Lokesh dared the Government to register any number of cases against him.

“I am now in Rajamahendravaram and anyone who wants to take me into custody can come and arrest me,” Lokesh said. Stating that he will continue to chase this Government, Lokesh said that the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, whom he treats as his elder brother, will certainly stand by him. Also, the party activists and leaders too will extend their support to him, he said.

Lokesh asked as to why the cases pending against Jagan, including 10 BCI cases, seven ED cases and 21 others, are not coming for hearing for the past 10 years. This clearly indicates how the systems are being managed, he remarked.