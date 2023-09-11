Lingi Lingi Lingidi: Srikakulam Mass Folklore with unlimited energy

Advertisement

Director Teja Marni, the maker behind the critically acclaimed political drama Johaar and the action thriller Arjuna Phalguna, is coming up with another drama with the leading production house GA2 Pictures, which delivered super hits with content oriented films.

The film brings together a bevvy of stars including Srikanth Meka, Shivani Rajashekar, Rahul Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in lead roles. The makers began the musical promotions with a massy Srikakulam Folklore titled Lingi Lingi Lingidi.

The song’s promo raised expectations, and the lyrical video, lives up to it. This is a true rural mass tune that will have listeners tapping their feet and dancing their hearts out. Because of its thundering beats, the masses will celebrate this song in theatres. Midhun Mukundan scored a full-fledged mass song.

P. Raghu, the outstanding singer from the Relare show, composed the lyrics with authentic Srikakulam flavour and also provided the very exciting voice. Choreographer Vijay Polaki master composed outstanding dances to compliment each line and tune.

The dance begins with Rahul Vijay, followed by Shivani Rajasekhar, and finally by Srikanth Meka garu, who rocks the stage with his simple yet massy dance moves. This instantly catchy folk rhythm will quickly become popular in reels and on social media.

The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vass and Vidya Koppineedi under GA2 pictures. The movie has some top technicians handling different crafts. Music is compsed by Midhun Mukundan.