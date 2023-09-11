AP needs fighting spirit, says Pawan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh needs fighting spirit. He said people here have to fight against corruption, exploitation and other issues.

Speaking with the party leaders at the party office, Pawan Kalyan said that people have lost their fighting spirit in Andhra Pradesh. He had come here to teach them the fighting spirit. He wanted people to fight against dictatorial leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Referring to the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by the police, Pawan Kalyan said that Jagan was targeting the opposition leaders. He wondered how any government arrest Chandrababu Naidu could, who is known all world over as a visionary.

The Jana Sena chief also questioned the state police for stopping him from coming to Andhra Pradesh. He said that the police have not issued permission for his flight to land in Gannavaram, as he planned to come to the state. He also blamed them for stopping him at the boarder of the state and tried to prevent him from entering the state.

Pawan Kalyan said that he had to fight with the police to come to the party office. He blamed Jagan for making police to target the opposition leaders. He also questioned the police for following a criminal’s orders.

“Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the jail. He was in the jail for 16 months. He wants everyone to go to the jail and spend time,” Pawan Kalyan said. He told Jagan Mohan Reddy that his days are numbered, and he would be packed and sent back to Pulivendula.

“Andhra Pradesh is not Pulivendula. It is our place, and it is here we live,” angry Pawan Kalyan said. He wanted the people to start fighting against the Jagan Reddy’s government and unite people. He wanted youth to start fighting against Jagan government and send him back in the coming elections.