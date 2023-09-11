Big News: Pushpa: The Rule Release Date Is Here

The most awaited sequel of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise titled Pushpa: The Rule gets its release date. The makers announced the release date of the film officially. Pushpa: The Rule

will be released in theatres on the 15th of August 2024, targeting the long weekend. Makers have announced the release date with a poster of Allu Arjun’s hand.

Many were surprised with the sudden release date announcement by the makers. Besides, Sukumar is already working on the post- production work of the film. Pushpa 2 has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the main lead actors. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in key roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers abd Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score for Pushpa: The Rule.