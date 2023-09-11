Vishwak Sen: The New Face of Family Entertainment

A new name is stepping into the spotlight in a world where family entertainment reigns supreme. Vishwak Sen, known for his versatility in acting, is embarking on a new journey as a host. This time, it’s not just any show; it’s the much-anticipated “Family Dhamaka” on aha.

“Family Dhamaka” is not your average show. It’s a celebration of families, wit, and unfiltered fun. Vishwak Sen brings his unique charisma to the forefront as the show’s host. Known for his ability to connect with audiences effortlessly, he’s all set to take viewers on a laughter-filled ride.

This marks a significant step for Vishwak Sen, debuting in OTT hosting. It’s a testament to his ever-expanding talent and aha’s trust in his ability to entertain and engage audiences.

“Family Dhamaka” promises to be a roller-coaster of emotions and exhilarating challenges, all wrapped up in a package of family-oriented entertainment with funny and straightforward questions. Vishwak Sen’s presence as the host adds an extra layer of excitement to an already highly anticipated show.

As the countdown to the launch of “Family Dhamaka” begins, one thing is sure: Vishwak Sen is about to redefine family entertainment, one laughter-filled episode at a time. Stay tuned for the fun and excitement because Vishwak Sen is all set to bring the dhamaka to your family’s screen on 8th September only aha.