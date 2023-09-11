Ram Charan’s plans for Game Changer

After RRR, Ram Charan teamed up with top director Shankar for a pan-Indian film titled Game Changer. The shoot of the film got delayed due to various reasons and Ram Charan is left in waiting mode because of the plans of Shankar. The top director is also busy with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and the film is expected to release in August 2024. Ram Charan is not in a mood to wait for a longer time as he has several projects lined up.

He informed Shankar and the producers to complete the shoot at the earliest and release Game Changer before Indian 2. The schedules are planned and a crucial meeting would take place after Ram Charan returns back from his Paris holiday. There are reports that Game Changer may release during summer 2024 if everything fits well. Game Changer is planned on a huge budget. Dil Raju is the producer and Kiara Advani is the leading lady.