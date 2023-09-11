Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty 4 days Worldwide Collections – Good

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has a good opening weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 12.60 Cr. Gross is around 26 Cr. After a low opening day, the film has shown good growth on Saturday & Sunday in the Domestic Markets. In Overseas the film is already a super hit and heading towards blockbuster status. Theatrical rights of the film overseas are valued at 5 Cr and it is already past that mark. The film is an own release in Domestic markets. Now it needs to be seen how the film will hold in weekdays as it will have an advantage of open run till 28th September.

Below are the area-wise 4 days shares:

Area 4 days Worldwide Collections Nizam 3.55 Cr AP 2.70 Cr ROI 1.15 Cr OS 5.20 Cr Worldwide Share 12.60 Cr Worldwide Gross 26 Cr