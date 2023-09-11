Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty 4 days Worldwide Collections – Good

By
ramakrishna
-
0
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty 4 days Worldwide Collections
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty 4 days Worldwide Collections

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has a good opening weekend worldwide with a distributor share of 12.60 Cr. Gross is around 26 Cr. After a low opening day, the film has shown good growth on Saturday & Sunday in the Domestic Markets. In Overseas the film is already a super hit and heading towards blockbuster status. Theatrical rights of the film overseas are valued at 5 Cr and it is already past that mark. The film is an own release in Domestic markets. Now it needs to be seen how the film will hold in weekdays as it will have an advantage of open run till 28th September.

Below are the area-wise 4 days shares:

Area4 days Worldwide Collections
Nizam3.55 Cr
AP2.70 Cr
ROI1.15 Cr
OS5.20 Cr
Worldwide Share12.60 Cr
Worldwide Gross26 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here