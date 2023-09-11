Two new dates considered for Salaar

Salaar is pushed from September 28th release and a golden opportunity is missed. The makers are yet to disclose the real reason for the postponement and there are a lot of speculations. After having a discussion with the buyers from all the languages, the makers are considering two release dates for Salaar. The film may now release on November 10th or 24th. The release date will be finalized and it will be announced before this weekend.

Salaar is an action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel and Prabhas plays the title role. Hombale Films are bankrolling this big-budget film. The makers are currently closing all the deals. Prabhas is currently shooting for Kalki 2898 AD and Maruthi’s untitled film. He will soon kickstart the promotions of Salaar.