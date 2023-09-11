In a significant turn of events, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy has received a reprieve from the Supreme Court.

This legal saga began in August when he challenged the Telangana High Court’s ruling, which had declared the Bandla elections as invalid. With this, DK Aruna, who stood at second place became MLA. The Supreme Court promptly acted, issuing a stay order on the High Court’s verdict and directing the Election Commission (EC) to respond within two weeks.

The crux of the matter revolved around the requirement to disclose past asset sales in election affidavits. The Supreme Court opined that such disclosures were unnecessary, and it was erroneous to deem the election invalid based on this ground.

MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy explained his frustration, alleging that his opponents had misled the High Court by not serving him proper notices. He underscored that in the 2018 elections, he had secured a substantial victory with a lead of 28 thousand votes. Bandla further explained that prior to the election, he had legitimately sold lands , and these transactions had been wrongfully maligned with baseless allegations. He lamented that the High Court’s judgment had been passed without proper consideration of his arguments, and he deemed it an attempt to hinder his party’s growth. On the other hand EC has already issued Gazette to recognise DK Aruna as MLA.

The legal battle has taken a pivotal turn with the Supreme Court’s intervention, and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy now looks forward to addressing these issues through due process and fair consideration of his side of the story.