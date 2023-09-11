Varnikha Visuals is set to bring the action-packed entertainer SKANDA to the Overseas audience!

Blockbuster maker Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s highly anticipated mass action entertainer, SKANDA, is a much-awaited Pan-Indian movie from Tollywood.

With the trailer creating a lot of buzz, garnering 50M+ views, and boasting 3 chartbuster songs already, audiences are eagerly awaiting this power-packed movie in September.

SS Thaman’s thumping background score, chartbuster songs, and the presence of the most happening actress, Sreeleela, make the movie even more exciting.

SKANDA is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, boasting a massive budget, high production values, and top-notch technical standards under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar.

The movie is scheduled for release worldwide on September 28th, with premieres in North America on September 27th at 7:30 PM CST.

Venkat Perumalla of Varnikha Visuals has acquired the complete overseas rights for the movie. They have previously successfully released the movie ‘Hidimbha’ in the US, achieving success on their very first attempt.

Now, by securing the rights for SKANDA, they are entering the big leagues and are hopeful for massive success at the overseas box office. SKANDA will mark the biggest release of Ram Pothineni’s career in North America.

For details and business inquiries, please contact: +1 (682) 561-0823.

