Kalki 2898 AD Team will have to wait for Deepika Padukone

The team of Kalki 2898 AD is delighted with the response for the film and Kalki 2898 AD also made huge business all over. The sequel will be even bigger and Nag Ashwin will work on the sequel and the reports say that the filming will commence this year. Almost 60 percent of the shoot of Kalki 2898 AD sequel is completed. Deepika Padukone is pregnant and she is expecting her baby this year. Deepika plays a pivotal role in Kalki 2898 AD and she will have enough screen presence in the sequel too.

It is unclear for now if the team of Kalki 2898 AD will wait for Deepika to complete her maternity break or if Nag Ashwin makes changes to the script. As per the feedback from the first part, Nag Ashwin is said to be making several changes in the sequel. Some of the portions that are shot will be shot again after the final script gets locked. Nag Ashwin also has to acquire the rights of the busiest actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Accordingly he has to wait for Deepika Padukone’s arrival. Kalki 2898 AD sequel is expected to release in 2026.