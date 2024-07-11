x
Home > Politics

Revanth Sarkar in catch-22 situation over DSC

Published on July 11, 2024

Revanth Sarkar in catch-22 situation over DSC

The continuing protests by students and job aspirants demanding postponement of DSC-2024 examinations in Telangana has turned into big headache for Revanth Reddy Sarkar. The supposedly positive move to fill up 11,062 teacher jobs through District Selection Committee (DSC) by Congress Government has pushed it into catch-22 situation due to students protests.

DSC examinations are scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5 over a period of about three weeks. Government is making extensive arrangements as 2,79,966 teacher job aspirants applied for the highly competitive examinations. But the unexpected protests by students preparing for DSC examinations turned into a serious issue for Telangana Government, even putting its reputation at stake.

Students have been demanding postponement of examinations, saying they do not have enough time to prepare, as the syllabus of newly announced DSC is very large and needs more time. Their one more contention is, there has been not much gap between the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and DSC, thus not giving enough time for those who have qualified for TET to prepare for DSC. Moreover they are demanding to increase the number of posts and conduct a ‘Mega DSC’ at a later point in time. While the above demands of students might seem genuine, what made things difficult was the jumping in of Opposition BRS into the issue.

After humiliating defeats in both Assembly and Loksabha elections, BRS has been completely decimated and staring at an uncertain future in Telangana. The DSC protests by students came as a new lease of life for KCR’s men to jump back into action and make a connect with people. So, they have rightly used the opportunity and rallied behind students. This has irked Congress Government to no end and Chief Minister Revanth has took a tough stand. He publicly stated that DSC examinations will not be postponed at any cost and urged students not to fall for BRS’s political tactics.

Congress leaders have been alleging that majority of students are ready to write DSC examinations as scheduled and only few students who were misled by BRS and coaching centres mafia, have been demanding postponement.

The issue did not stop here. Hitting back at Congress, TRS senior leader and former MLA Gadari Kishore even alleged that CM Revanth Reddy has sold DSC jobs and therefore he is not willing to postpone the examinations.

While the allegations and counter allegations are common in politics, the protests over DSC against Congress Government and allegations against CM Revanth Reddy himself have turned into a big headache for the ruling party. If CM Revanth Reddy obliges to postpone DSC examinations, then Opposition BRS will paint it as their victory. If Congress Govt goes ahead, without any postponement, then it will fail to win students and unemployed youth hearts. It’s a perfect catch-22 situation for Revanth Sarkar.

