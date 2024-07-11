x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Phone Tapping Case : Telangana High Court Issues Media Directives

Published on July 11, 2024 by

Phone Tapping Case : Telangana High Court Issues Media Directives



On Wednesday, the Telangana High Court issued a directive to both print and electronic media outlets, instructing them to stop disclosing the names and telephone numbers of judges accused of being involved in the ongoing phone tapping case.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti announced indefinite instructions in response to media reports concerning the suo moto writ petition (no. 2/2024) in an English daily publication on May 29th, under the headline “HC Judge’s Mob Tapped: Ex-ASP,” had divulged the names of certain judges. The bench Condemned that, media entities should refrain from publishing any telephone numbers or contact particulars of individuals involved in the telephone tapping case. Furthermore, the court extended this prohibition to include the names of family members associated with the case.
The bench elucidated, “While the court is not inclined to pass any orders in this Public Interest Litigation (PIL), as a counter affidavit has been filed, it is our sincere hope and trust that both print and electronic media will exercise due restraint in their reporting of this sensitive matter.”

The court urged the media to handle this issue with a lot of dignity and discretion. The PIL connected with this matter and counter-affidavit filed by the Union government is again taken up for further hearing on 23rd of July. ”

-Sanyogita



