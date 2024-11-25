Kalki Sequel Delayed

The team of Kalki 2898 AD announced that the film will have a sequel long ago. Reports said that a portion of the second part is also filmed as the sets would be dissolved. Nag Ashwin needs a longer time for the construction of the sets for the second installment. After the release of the first part, Nag Ashwin also collected the feedback and he is busy making some crucial changes for the script. The shoot of Kalki 2 is planned to start in 2025 but it is pushed to 2026. Prabhas too is an occupied man and he has Raja Saab, Fauji and Spirit lined up to complete the shoot.

As per the current happenings, the shoot of Kalki 2 will start during the second half of 2026. Nag Ashwin has to complete the script and he has to acquire the dates of the busiest actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Accordingly, he will acquire the dates of Prabhas and will shoot for the film. Vyjayanthi Movies will produce this big-budget attempt and Nag Ashwin will repeat his core technical team for the sequel too.