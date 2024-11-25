Leaks from Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi Film

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and Hanu Raghavapudi have joined hands for a periodic film. The film was launched in a grand manner and there are a lot of leaks about the film’s genre and the budget. The shoot commenced on a low key note but there have been leaks going on. A massive jail set before independence was erected in Hyderabad and the shoot is happening currently in the set. A series of pictures of the set and the vintage cars, buses have been leaked and they are being spread across the internet. The makers should be extra cautious about the same and control the further leaks.

Prabhas plays a soldier in this periodic actioner that is set before independence. Titled Fauji, the film also has an emotional love story. Imanvi is making her debut as the heroine in Fauji and the film is planned on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Multiple sets are constructed for the shoot of the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music composer for this mega budget attempt. Prabhas is also busy wrapping up the shoot of Raja Saab that is aimed for summer 2025 release.