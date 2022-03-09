KCR chuffed to hear Telugu stars speaking in Telangana dialect

Telugu cinema has never got so much pan-India adulation as it has been attracting today, but it got a surprise endorsement on Wednesday from Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking in the state Assembly, KCR happily brought to the notice of the members that the Telangana dialect is now used more than ever before in Telugu cinema. He even attributed the pan-India accolades that Telugu cinema has been getting of late to this linguistic shift.

The Telangana dialect, also known as Hyderabadi Telugu, has been enriched by the multiple languages that were spoken in the erstwhile Nizam’s territories, namely, Telugu, Dakhini Urdu, Marathi and Kannada.

“Now, every other hero in Telugu movies speaks in our Telangana dialect,” KCR said, referring to the recent release, ‘DJ Tillu’. “Only then, some movies are being received well by the audience.”

“Otherwise, earlier, filmmakers gave dialogues in the Telangana dialect only to comedians,” KCR pointed out.

‘DJ Tillu’, starring Siddhu Jonnelagadda, has dialogues in the Telangana dialect, which stood as one of the highlights of the movie.

Interestingly, most of the Telugu movies, especially small-budget productions, which have been hits, are set in the backdrop of Telangana and the dialogues are in the dialect of the state that was born in 2014.