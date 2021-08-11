KCR declares Gellu Srinivas Yadav as TRS candidate for Huzurabad bypoll

TRS chief and Telangana Chiefs Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday (today) declared TRSV leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav as party’s candidate for upcoming Huzurabad Assembly by poll.

38 year old Yadav is currently serving as state president of TRS student wing TRSV (TRS Vidyarthi).

Yadav is in TRS since its inception in 2001. He actively participated in Telangana statehood agitation and faced several police cases and jail.

He led Telangana movement in Osmania University campus as TRSV leader.

Besides his Telangana agitation background, he hails from Backward Classes and also a local of Huzurabad.

KCR opted for Yadav for these reasons with a belief that he can defeat BJP’s Etela Rajender.

Though senior leaders like L Ramana from TDP and Peddi Reddy from BJP recently joined TRS to contest Huzurabad bypoll, KCR opted for youth leader Yadav.