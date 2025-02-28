Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra expecting their First Child

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first baby. They told their fans the happy news in a shared post on Instagram on Friday. The picture they posted showed them holding little baby socks. “The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon” posted the star couple. Everyone was thrilled by Kiara and Sidharth’s announcement. Many of their friends from the movie industry quickly wrote comments to congratulate them.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. It was a small wedding with just family and close friends. But later, they had a big party in Mumbai with lots of stars. As for work, Kiara will be in “Don 3” with Ranveer Singh. Sidharth is now filming “Param Sundari.” Kiara once said in an interview that Sidharth felt like “home” to her, talking about their love story.