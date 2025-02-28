x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit

Published on February 28, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit
image
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra expecting their First Child
image
AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations
image
Vishwambara big Update to arrive in March
image
Kingston Trailer: A deep dive into heroism and redemption in India’s first sea fantasy adventure

Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming Pan-India film Dacoit directed by first-timer Shaneil Deo, is making waves as it progresses with its shoot across Hyderabad and Maharashtra in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Mrunal Thakur is the heroine opposite Sesh in the movie produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, with Annapurna Studios presenting.

The latest reveal is sure to stir excitement. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been cast for a crucial role as a merciless police inspector. His character as Swamy, a staunch follower of Lord Ayyappa, is driven by an unshakable commitment to eliminating corruption. His character balances seriousness with wit. The first-look poster showcases his no-nonsense attitude, hinting at the thrilling action to come.

Dacoit tells the tale of a convict who embarks on a quest for vengeance against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. With a meticulous plan in place, the story dives deep into themes of love, betrayal, and revenge.

Previous Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra expecting their First Child
else

TRENDING

image
Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit
image
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra expecting their First Child
image
Vishwambara big Update to arrive in March

Latest

image
Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit
image
Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra expecting their First Child
image
AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations
image
Vishwambara big Update to arrive in March
image
Kingston Trailer: A deep dive into heroism and redemption in India’s first sea fantasy adventure

Most Read

image
AP Budget 2025-26: Key Allocations
image
AP State Budget 2025-26: Highlights and Priorities
image
Posani Krishna Murali send to Judicial Custody

Related Articles

Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown MahaShivratri Special Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look Pooja Hegde Casual Look Nabha Natesh Barbie Look Jyotika Stylish Look Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree