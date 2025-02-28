Anurag Kashyap In Dacoit: Balances Seriousness With Wit

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming Pan-India film Dacoit directed by first-timer Shaneil Deo, is making waves as it progresses with its shoot across Hyderabad and Maharashtra in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. Mrunal Thakur is the heroine opposite Sesh in the movie produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang, with Annapurna Studios presenting.

The latest reveal is sure to stir excitement. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been cast for a crucial role as a merciless police inspector. His character as Swamy, a staunch follower of Lord Ayyappa, is driven by an unshakable commitment to eliminating corruption. His character balances seriousness with wit. The first-look poster showcases his no-nonsense attitude, hinting at the thrilling action to come.

Dacoit tells the tale of a convict who embarks on a quest for vengeance against his ex-girlfriend, who has betrayed him. With a meticulous plan in place, the story dives deep into themes of love, betrayal, and revenge.