Kodali Nani Being Airlifted to Mumbai for Advanced Heart Treatment

Former minister Kodali Nani is facing serious health issues and is being airlifted to Mumbai for specialized treatment. He has been receiving medical care in Hyderabad for the past five days but now requires advanced cardiac treatment.

Emergency Airlift Arranged

Kodali Nani is being transported via special aircraft to Mumbai, accompanied by family members. When news of his deteriorating health emerged, his team posted on X (formerly Twitter) explaining that he was suffering from gastric problems and asking supporters not to worry. However, the situation has escalated, necessitating his transfer to a specialized facility.

While initially reported as gastric issues, it has now come to light that Nani is suffering from cardiac problems. He is being taken to Ramakant Ponda Hospital in Mumbai where better facilities and specialized cardiac care are available. The special flight carrying Nani includes eight passengers, including his wife Anupama, family member Nageswara Rao, and a team of medical professionals.

Nani was initially admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for what was described as a general check-up and allergic issues. During examination, doctors discovered heart-related complications requiring surgical intervention. His condition is currently stable, but specialists in Mumbai are expected to provide advanced treatment options.