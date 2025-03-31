x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Home > Politics

Kodali Nani Being Airlifted to Mumbai for Advanced Heart Treatment

Published on March 31, 2025 by swathy

Kodali Nani Being Airlifted to Mumbai for Advanced Heart Treatment

Former minister Kodali Nani is facing serious health issues and is being airlifted to Mumbai for specialized treatment. He has been receiving medical care in Hyderabad for the past five days but now requires advanced cardiac treatment.

Emergency Airlift Arranged

Kodali Nani is being transported via special aircraft to Mumbai, accompanied by family members. When news of his deteriorating health emerged, his team posted on X (formerly Twitter) explaining that he was suffering from gastric problems and asking supporters not to worry. However, the situation has escalated, necessitating his transfer to a specialized facility.

While initially reported as gastric issues, it has now come to light that Nani is suffering from cardiac problems. He is being taken to Ramakant Ponda Hospital in Mumbai where better facilities and specialized cardiac care are available. The special flight carrying Nani includes eight passengers, including his wife Anupama, family member Nageswara Rao, and a team of medical professionals.

Nani was initially admitted to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad for what was described as a general check-up and allergic issues. During examination, doctors discovered heart-related complications requiring surgical intervention. His condition is currently stable, but specialists in Mumbai are expected to provide advanced treatment options.

