Kudi Yedamaithe trailer is gripping

Following an interesting teaser, now the trailer of Kudi Yedamaithe, a web series time loop drama backed by Telugu OTT platform Aha, has been released.

The trailer introduces the lead cast of Kudi Yedamaithe to us. Amala Paul, who plays a police officer, investigates a crime and things take unexpected turns.

Rahul Vijay plays a pivotal role in the web series, which will be streamed by Aha from July 16.

It is directed by Pawan Kumar who helmed ‘U-Turn’ in Telugu. The synopsis of the web series goes like this: What happens when a police officer and a delivery boy stuck in an inexplicable, unimaginable situation. They don’t know why it is happening, how it is happening all they know is what is happening.