Kurnool people demand Regional Secretariat

CM Jagan Reddy’s move to shift AP High Court to Kurnool town is getting mixed reactions from the local people and leaders. They initially welcomed Jagan’s promise but are now expressing serious concerns over shifting of Secretariat to Visakhapatnam. The distance will be unmanageable for Seema people. Kurnool people are now demanding that the government should set up a Regional Secretariat in their town. This will spare them from burdensome travel to Vizag. Otherwise, the Secretariat should be continued in Amaravati itself.

Former Minister TG Venkatesh says that a Mini Secretariat should be set up in Kurnool so that Rayalaseema people need not worry about going all the way to Vizag spending huge amounts of money. Venkatesh says that Kurnool can be called a Capital City only if the administration is run from here. Jagan Reddy should have no objection to Mini Secretariat since he is developing Grama Secretariats in every village already.

Kurnool people are also unhappy that with just High Court, they will get no big development except a few offices of advocates and xerox copy shops. Moreover, High Court benches are proposed in Vizag and Amaravati also which means that there will be lesser importance to Kurnool.