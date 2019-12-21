Ruler Day 1 AP/TS Collections – Below Par Opening

Ruler has a below-par opening as the film has collected a distributor share of 4 cr. Worth share of the film excluding hire centres is less than 3 cr which is less for this type of front-loaded mass films. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu states are valued for 21 cr.
Below are the area wise Day 1 Shares
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|0.68 Cr
|Ceeded
|0.95 Cr
|UA
|0.27 Cr
|Guntur
|1.20 Cr
|East
|0.26 Cr
|West
|0.25 Cr
|Krishna
|0.19 Cr
|Nellore
|0.22 Cr
|Total
|4.02 Cr
