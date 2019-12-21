Ruler Day 1 AP/TS Collections – Below Par Opening

Ruler has a below-par opening as the film has collected a distributor share of 4 cr. Worth share of the film excluding hire centres is less than 3 cr which is less for this type of front-loaded mass films. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu states are valued for 21 cr.

Below are the area wise Day 1 Shares



Area Day 1 Collections Nizam 0.68 Cr Ceeded 0.95 Cr UA 0.27 Cr Guntur 1.20 Cr East 0.26 Cr West 0.25 Cr Krishna 0.19 Cr Nellore 0.22 Cr Total 4.02 Cr