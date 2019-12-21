Ruler Day 1 AP/TS Collections – Below Par Opening

By
Telugu360
-
0

Ruler has a below-par opening as the film has collected a distributor share of 4 cr. Worth share of the film excluding hire centres is less than 3 cr which is less for this type of front-loaded mass films. Theatrical rights of the film in the Telugu states are valued for 21 cr.

Below are the area wise Day 1 Shares

AreaDay 1 Collections
Nizam0.68 Cr
Ceeded0.95 Cr
UA0.27 Cr
Guntur1.20 Cr
East0.26 Cr
West0.25 Cr
Krishna0.19 Cr
Nellore0.22 Cr
Total4.02 Cr

