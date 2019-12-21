An Interesting Title For Sushanth’s Next

Sushanth who was out of action for sometime is currently playing an essential role in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He after a long wait has lined up his next project. S Darshan will helm the romantic thriller inspired by real incidents. Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is the title finalized for the film and it sounds very interesting.

The title poster promises that the film will be made on a unique concept. All we can notice in the poster is a sign board with the film’s title, a Royal Enfield Bike and a huge crowd in the street.

The film’s shoot begins in January, 2020. Praveen Lakkaraju is the music director and M Sukumar is the cinematographer. Ravi Shankar Shastri and Harish Koyalgundla will bankroll the film.