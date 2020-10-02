Lokesh decries suspicious death of another Dalit Ajay

TDP former Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday accused the YSRCP Government of trying to cover up the suspicious death of another Dalit youth Ajay while in the excise police custody in Vijayawada.

Mr. Lokesh said that the efforts were on to give ill health as the cause behind the death of Ajay. The Government wasn’t bringing pressure and threatening to make the parents and family members not to raise suspicions. The Dalit youth was called in the name of investigation and was badly beaten that led to his eventual death. The death happened while Ajay was in the custody of the special enforcement bureau.

Expressing concern over the rising atrocities, the TDP MLC deplored that the Jagan Reddy regime gave one type of treatment to Durga Temple Board Member’s son and another type of treatment to Dalit youth though they faced same charges. Dalits were being persecuted now. Just for not wearing a mask, Dalit youth Kiran Kumar was beaten to death. For asking for masks, Dalit doctor Dr Sudhakar was beaten and branded and insane.

Mr Lokesh asked whether the police stat have been converted into the YSRCP faction dens. Just for protesting against illegal sand transportation, Dalit youth Vara Prasad was called and tonsured at the police station. The Dalits will teach a fitting lesson to the YCP when the opportunity comes.