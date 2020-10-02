Amaravati Parirakshana JAC takes capitals issue to capital

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Joint Action Committee (JAC) took the three capitals issue to the capital.

A 14-member team of Amaravati Parirakshana JAC who left to Delhi on Friday will meet central ministers and probably Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise them of the injustice being meted out to them in the name of three capitals for the state.

The 14-member team of Amaravati Parirakshana JAC is led A Siva Reddy. The JAC members staged a ‘silent demonstration’ at Raj Ghat on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. In a symbolic gesture, the JAC submitted a memorandum to the statue of Gandhiji. The JAC members include Siva Reddy, Tirupati Rao, Vangaveeti Radhakrishna. The leaders appealed to the central leaders to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from going ahead with its three capital theory and ‘save’ the Legislative Council.

On February 7 this year, the JAC leaders had met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a representation opposing the proposed three capitals to Andhra Pradesh and urged the President to intervene in announcing Amaravati as the sole capital of the state. The JAC is hoping to get an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present their case before them over the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts.

The agitation against shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam completed 288 days.

The central BJP leadership had already made its stand clear on Amaravati stating that it is a state subject and that the central government has no role to play in it. The central leadership also filed its counter affidavit in the High Court on its stand over the three capitals issue. The union government stated that the Andhra Pradesh government passed the two crucial Bills as per the constitutional and legal provisions. The BJP also clarified that the central government will not intervene in the issue of the capital and had cleared the air that Governor Bishwabhusan Harichandan discharged his duties as per the constitutional provisions.