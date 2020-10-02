Arrests of Dalit leaders to ‘suppress’ ‘Chalo Madanapalle’

The AP Police are making large scale house arrests of Dalit leaders who were going to take part in ‘Chalo Madanapalle’ agitation in Chittoor district. Leaders from all over the State were converging there today to protest against the persecution of Dalit judge S. Rama Krishna and against the murder attempt on his brother Ramachandra. Many leaders have already reached Tirupati from Coastal Andhra districts as well. All Dalit associations have given the call for making this a success.

Former judge Sravan Kumar, who has been leading the anti-Jagan Reddy among Dalits from the front, has warned the Government of dire consequences if it did not stop its oppressive tactics. He asked whether CM Jagan was afraid of facing the people on issues. Judge Rama Krishna was being harassed by the police from yesterday for becoming the focal point of embarrassment to the Government.

Mr. Sravan Kumar demanded the Government to withdraw the heavy police force mobilied at Madanapalle, Tirupati and other places. He asked why Jagan Reddy walked all over Andhra Pradesh in the name of Padayatra when he was the Opposition leader in the State.

Most of the Dalit leaders in Nellore and Chittoor districts were put under house arrest ahead of the Madanapalle protest.