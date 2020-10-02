Koratala Siva closing Acharya deals

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan during his past interviews told that he would produce or co-produce the upcoming movies of his father Megastar Chiranjeevi. Though he joined the board as co-producer for Acharya, he later decided to stay away and calm. Konidela Production Company is just presenting the film and is not involving in the film’s business. Koratala Siva is said to have finalized the list of distributors and closed the theatrical deals recently.

The makers Matinee Entertainments are also in plans to close the non-theatrical deals in the coming weeks. As he did for Bharat Ane Nenu, Koratala is taking the final call on the deals. Chiranjeevi will join the sets of Acharya from the last week of October and will complete the shoot by February. Kajal, Ram Charan and Rashmika will be seen in other crucial roles. Manisharma is composing the music and Niranjan Reddy is the producer. Acharya is aimed for April 9th 2021 release.