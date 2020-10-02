Tollywood distributors thanking Amazon Prime

With the arrival of novel coronavirus, the theatres are shut from the past six months and several filmmakers sold the digital streaming rights for record prices. The good part here is that the producers made decent profits out of these films and the bad part is that none of the recent remarkable films that released on streaming platforms impressed the audience. Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin and Nani’s V ended up as huge disappointments. The latest one to join the list is Anushka’s Nishabdham.

The word of mouth is extremely disappointing for the film which is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Tollywood distributors are thanking Amazon Prime as they could escape huge losses for the releases. If these films had a theatrical release, the producers and distributors would have suffered hefty losses. Amazon Prime bagged the rights of Penguin, V and Nishabdham for record prices to cash the digital craze during the lockdown time. But the results are completely different. With all the digital premieres turning out to be duds, Tollywood audience lost hopes on the upcoming digital releases.

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better and Suriya’s Aakasam Nee Haddhu Ra (Soorarai Pottru) are the films that will have a digital release in October.