Ganta’s back door entry into YCP finalised: Mission Vizag

One by one, all the TDP MLAs and leaders in Visakhapatnam port city are surrendering to the Operation Aakarsh of the ruling YSRCP. Already, Vizag South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has joined hands with the ruling party. His sons have formally joined and taken membership of the YSRCP.

Now, the decks are cleared for a similar joining of TDP’s Vizag North MLA and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The modus operandi is the same. Ganta’s son Ravi Teja would be joining the YCP and he would take the membership in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Ganta Srinivasa Rao would be present on this occasion. This back door entry of Ganta into YCP is expected to take place on Saturday.

Only a few days ago, YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy has targetted and warned that Ganta Srinivasa Rao would have to face serious consequences because of the huge corruption during his period as the Minister. Vijay Sai has threatened that during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, Ganta resorted to irregularities in his capacity as the Minister for which he would have to pay a heavy price now. Analysts say that Vijay Sai’s warnings indicate the ruling party’s latest move to speed up their Mission Vizag in order to win over as many TDP leaders as possible before the final shifting of Capital to the port city.

Ganta’s entry into YCP would certainly create a sensation in political circles. But, the TDP leaders say that the MLAs and leaders may leave their party but the cadres will remain with their party like before. Moreover, Ganta is known for his shrewd political moves and never the one to go against the ruling party at any point of time in his political career because of his business interests.