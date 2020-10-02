Drugs Case: Bollywood top actors may be summoned by NCB

The entire nation was left in shock after the names of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were surfaced in the drugs case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials summoned and driller the actresses for hours. The latest news making rounds say that the top Bollywood actors are under the scanner and they may be summoned soon. According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Rampal are under the scanner.

The national media is busy decoding the names through the surfaced WhatsApp chats. There are speculations that the co-stars of Deepika Padukone are under scanner and these top actors of Hindi cinema will be summoned soon. Several drug peddlers are taken into custody and their call records are currently traced to pull out the other names and celebrities involved in this drug racket.