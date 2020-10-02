Raj Tarun continues to disappoint

After making an impressive debut in Tollywood, Raj Tarun turned a signing spree. After a series of flops, his market reached rock bottom. His latest movie Orey Bujjiga is streaming on Aha and the film adds one more flop for Raj Tarun. The film offers nothing except predictable and boring stuff throughout. Though the first half of Orey Bujjiga is passable at times, the second half of the film completely tests the patience of the audience.

Raj Tarun continues to pick up uninteresting scripts and his role in Orey Bujjiga clearly reminds ups about his previous films. Vijay Kumar Konda, the film’s director fails badly in delivering a decent film. The film looks cliched and the second half is dragged to the core. Raj Tarun will have to wait for some more time to return back to the success streak. He is working with Vijay Kumar Konda once again currently and has one more project with Annapurna Studios.