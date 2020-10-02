Media: Big drop in Jabardasth’s ratings, courtesy IPL and Bigg boss

Jabardasth is one show that has been earning the top ratings for the last 5 plus years. The show that earned very good ratings in the past even during the off-seasons now seems to be recording the very low ratings, which is becoming a cause of concern for the makers. Details as below.

Jabardasth show initially started with Nagababu, Roja as judges, and Anasuya as the anchor. Later, there were many changes in the show as some contestants left the show and some others joined. Recently Nagababu was replaced by Mano. Even though many criticize the program as a sleazy program with double entenders, the masses just love this program and it is evident in its ratings. But of late, the skits are becoming repetitive, and in each episode, only 2 out of 5 skits could tickle the funny bones of the audience. All this has gradually brought the ratings of this showdown. Moreover, the 3 months of the year during which Bigg boss is telecast, Jabardasth has always lost the viewership. This time, IPL and Bigg boss both are going on almost during the same time and this has a severe impact on Jabardasth and reportedly, Jabardasth is recording career-low ratings.

Some say it is the high time Jabardasth has to be more innovative, while others say, it is just temporary and once IPL and Bigg boss are done, Jabardastha will again restore its viewership. We need to wait and see how will be the fate of the Jabardasth in the future.