Another Bigg boss contestant takes up the TV anchor profession

Bigg boss is one game that makes or breaks one’s career. Vithika, the contestant of season 3 and the wife of hero Varun Sandesh, starting a new career as a TV anchor. She officially announced the same. Details as below.

Some contestants made a good career after participating in Bigg boss. But for some contestants, Bigg boss became a bitter experience as they have to carry the negative image earned during the show for many years. In Season 2, Bhanu joined as the contestant. Though she didn’t win the title, she bagged many opportunities in the TV industry after the Bigg boss. She did as an anchor for many shows in ETV and ZEE Telugu. Now Vithika is also following the same path. In fact, on Bigg boss stage itself, she told me that she wanted to take up the career of TV anchor after leaving the house. Now she announced that she will be hosting the ‘Samajavaragamana’ show on ETV that will stat in a couple of days.

As Vithika has a good command of the Telugu language and looks good, she may definitely become a leading anchor soon, provided she puts in the required efforts.