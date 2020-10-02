Bigg boss today: Kumar Sai is the new captain of the house

The captaincy task that continued for the last 2 episodes in the Bigg boss house completed today . Kumar Sai, who joined the house as an underdog has become captain of the house. There were a lot of dramatic events that happened during this task. details as below.

3 level of the task:

The task of collecting the coins started after the nomination process. The task continued in the 3 levels. In the first level, coins are thrown into the house and the contestants have to collect as many coins as possible. Sohail and Mehboob who were lagging in the score at the end of the day, have become top scorers overnight as they have stolen the coins of all others.

Later, there was a 2nd level in which, using killer coin the contestants have to play a game similar to musical chairs. By the time of buzzer sound, whoever had the killer coin with them will lose 50% of their coins. During this round, Avinash got injured and so was not part of the final round. After this round also, Mehaboob and Sohail were leading.

In the 3rd level, contestants can negotiate with others, steal their coins, and whatever trick they want to. During this 3rd level, most of the housemates colluded.

Akhil-Sohail-Mehboo-Monal group vs Amma Rajasekhar’s group

These 4 formed against Amma Rajasekhar who has the support of most of the housemates. After colluding, Mehaboob scored 10 thousand while Amma Rajasekhar had 3 thousand scores. Kumar Sai and Harika who played their game individually had around 1300 scores.

Switch twist:

During the game, there was a switch coin thrown into the house. Mehboob collected it, read it, and threw it away thinking it is useless. Sujatha collected it. Bigg boss later announced that it is a very special coin. After all the rounds, Bigg boss asked Sujatha to use the power of a special coin. She can switch i.e. swap her coins with any other contestant. Obviously, she swapped with Sujatha.

Mud pit task for captaincy:

After the switch twist, Sujatha, Amma Rajasekhar, Harika, and Kumar Sai became the contenders for captaincy. The captaincy task of the ‘Mud pit task’ is not a new task for Bigg boss viewers. There will be coins in the mud pit, they have to search and collect maximum coins. Kumar Sai collected maximum coins and Amma Rajasekhar stood in second place.

Though many thought he will not continue for more than 2 weeks, Kumar Sai is becoming strong day by day in the house. But the next week is crucial for him as people will keenly watch his behavior after becoming the captain. We need to wait and see how he will behave as captain.