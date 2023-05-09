Lokesh demands subsidy to Haj pilgrims

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Tuesday demanded that the Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh be given some subsidy.

In a letter addressed to Chief Secretary, Jawahar Reddy, and released to the media during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Tuesday, Lokesh pointed out that the additional burden on every Haj pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh is Rs 83,000 compared to those who are on Haj yatra from Hyderabad.

“During the TDP regime, we ensured that each Haj pilgrim should have an expenditure of Rs 2.40 lakh but after the YSRCP came to power it has been increased to Rs 3,88,580 while the expenditure for each Haj pilgrim from Hyderabad is only Rs 3,05,000,” Lokesh said in the letter. This clearly indicates that each pilgrim from the State has to bear an additional burden of Rs 83,000 Lokesh said and demanded that this amount be given as subsidy for the Haj pilgrims.

The Yuva Galam pada yatra of Lokesh entered Kodumur Assembly segment and the Venkayapalli Dalits met the TDP national general secretary and complained to him that the SC sub-plan funds have been diverted and they are not getting any subsidised welfare schemes, including the vehicles.

Promising them that soon after the TDP forms the government again, stringent action will be initiated against those who filed false cases against Dalits, Lokesh said that all the welfare schemes that are discontinued by this Government will also be revived, including the Ambedkar Videsi Vidya. The Study Circles too will be relaunched, he said, adding that agricultural implements too will be provided on high subsidy.

The villagers of Nuthireddypalli informed Lokesh that the works for the roads sanctioned for the village by the earlier TDP government have not been taken up after the YSRCP came to power and the under-ground drainage system is very bad in their village. Observing that Jagan is totally neglecting rural development, Loeksh assured the villagers that all the damaged roads will be repaired after the TDP is back in power and the repairs for the drainage system too will be taken up.