Lokesh promises to take AP to top in IT sector

TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday promised to take Andhra Pradesh to the top position in the country in Information Technology (IT) sector and thus check the migrations from the State in search of employment.

Several software employees working in the neighbouring States met Mr Lokesh at Sanjeevapuram of Dharmavaram Assembly segment during his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’. They wanted the IT companies to be invited to start their units in the State.

”It is only the TDP that promotes the IT industry in the State and we want the party to be back in power at the earliest possible. Since there are no IT companies now in the State we are forced to move to other States in search of employment. We earnestly request you to promote the IT industry once you are back in power and on our part we will certainly do our best to bring the TDP to power again,” the software employees told Mr Lokesh.

Recalling how Chandrababu Naidu, in his capacity as the chief minister of the State, promoted the IT industry, Lokesh told them that as all the permissions were granted without any hitch and necessary basic facilities were provided to them, the managements were willing to launch their units here though the other States too invited them. ”I am now assuring all of you that all the major IT companies will be invited to the State once the TDP is back in power and it is possible only with Chandrababu Naidu,” he stated.

At Musturu, farmers’ representatives met Lokesh and made an appeal to him to revive all the schemes that were implemented earlier immediately after the TDP formed the government again. They said that the MSP is not being paid for farm products and no subsidy on farm loans.

Regretting that the State stood on top in the country in farmers suicides after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, the TDP general secretary said that a perfect plan has been designed for the welfare of farmers soon after the TDP forms the government. He appealed to the farmers to work hard to see Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister again.