Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s film is a Periodic Drama?

Superstar Mahesh Babu will soon team up with legendary director SS Rajamouli and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on. Mahesh Babu is working on his looks and he will sport a stylish look like never before in this attempt. As per the new speculation, the film is said to be a periodic drama set in the 18th century. As the film is a forest adventure, the film discusses about rare tribals set during the timeline. Rajamouli and his team are designing their sketches and they will be finalized soon. Hundreds of juniors will be trained and their looks will be locked before the shoot commences.

Rajamouli and his team are also touring across the globe to find the right locations. SSMB29 will be shot across multiple locations of the globe. Rajamouli has also finalized the actors but their names are kept under wraps for now. Rajamouli will also conduct a press conference to announce more details about the film officially. As per the latest update, the shoot of the film will commence early next year. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music and background score for this untitled film.