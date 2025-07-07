Mahesh Babu gets Fresh Notices

Superstar Mahesh Babu has been facing allegations in a Money Laundering case in relation to a real estate fraud and he received notices from the Enforcement Directorate. The issue was related to promoting a Hyderabad based real estate firm Sai Surya Developers. Now the actor has received notices from the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission related to the land scam. Mahesh Babu is said to have charged Rs 3.4 crores for promoting the brand.

Several people invested big on this real estate venture but it has been heard that the necessary permissions were not acquired and Sai Surya Developers failed to refund the money. All these victims have approached Rangareddy District Consumer Commission and the Commission served notices to the real estate firm and Mahesh Babu.