Home > Movie News

Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Icon Star Allu Arjun at NATS 2025: Proud Display of Telugu Pride

Icon Star Allu Arjun has once again proven his unmatched popularity with a sensational response at NATS 2025. The Pushpa 2 actor stole the spotlight at the 8th America Telugu Sambaralu, held at the Tampa Convention Center, Florida.

The event, running from July 4 to 8, brought together Telugu-speaking people from across the globe, celebrating their culture, roots, and identity. As the chief guest, Allu Arjun received a grand welcome and immense love from fans and NATS members.

The affection he received in Tampa reflected how deeply he connects with Telugu hearts worldwide. His characters, style, and phenomenal performances have resonated deeply with audiences across the world, especially among Telugu people who proudly consider him their own.

More than just a star, he’s a symbol of success, identity, and Telugu global pride. That was evident in every moment at NATS 2025. Especially during his speeches, the hall erupted with cheers, whistles, and applause.

The event was a star-studded affair, with director Raghavendra Rao, filmmaker Sukumar, and actress Sreeleela also in attendance.

Previous Keerthy Suresh continues to Disappoint with her Choices
